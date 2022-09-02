Luxembourg - Northern Ireland

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Stade Émile Mayrisch / 02.09.2022
Luxembourg
Not started
-
-
Northern Ireland
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luxembourg logo
Luxembourg
Northern Ireland logo
Northern Ireland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Luxembourg

Northern Ireland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EnglandENG
880024
2
AustriaAUT
861119
3
Northern IrelandNIR
841313
4
LuxembourgLUX
83059
5
North MacedoniaMKD
92076
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

