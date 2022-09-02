Malta - Azerbaijan

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Centenary Stadium / 02.09.2022
Malta
Not started
-
-
Azerbaijan
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malta logo
Malta
Azerbaijan logo
Azerbaijan
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Malta

Azerbaijan

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
DenmarkDEN
880024
2
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
731310
3
MontenegroMNE
73049
4
MaltaMLT
61144
5
AzerbaijanAZE
61053
