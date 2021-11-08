Paul Pogba withdrew from France training on Monday evening after appearing to pick up a thigh injury.

The Manchester United midfielder met up with the France squad ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland.

But a video has emerged of the 28-year-old yelling out in pain after striking a ball on the edge of the box. Pogba was accompanied by a member of staff as he left the pitch and was driven away.

The World Cup winner has already missed Manchester United’s last two Premier League games due to suspension and now looks set for more time away from match action.

In the October international break, United duo Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane picked up knocks while on France duty.

France are currently top of Group D on 12 points after three wins and three draws; three points ahead of second-placed Ukraine and four ahead of Finland in third.

Earlier on Monday Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw withdrew from the England squad . Rashford is training with United to get back to full fitness having recently recovered from illness and shoulder surgery, while Shaw is undergoing the club's concussion protocol.

United next face Watford in the Premier League on November 20 before crunch Champions League clash against Villarreal on November 23.

