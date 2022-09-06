Poland - Kosovo

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Arena Lublin / 06.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-w/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kosovo-w/teamcenter.shtml
Kosovo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Poland logo
Poland
Kosovo logo
Kosovo
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Poland

Kosovo

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
NorwayNOR
981025
2
BelgiumBEL
961219
3
PolandPOL
952217
4
AlbaniaALB
931510
5
KosovoKOS
92167
