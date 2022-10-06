Portugal - Belgium

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 1
Estádio do FC Vizela / 06.10.2022
Portugal
Not started
-
-
Belgium
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portugal logo
Portugal
Belgium logo
Belgium
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Portugal

Belgium

Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

Wiegman hails 'tremendous' Lionesses after perfect campaign

07/09/2022 at 08:25

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

