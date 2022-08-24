England boss Sarina Wiegman has called for her team to "get straight back to business" as she named her squad for her side's final 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

It was a titanic summer for the Lionesses, as they won Euro 2022 in stunning style over Germany at Wembley in front of a record crowd.

Adulation and admiration has followed, but Wiegman made it clear at her squad unveiling that she wants her players to focus on their next job, which is to qualify for the World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

In terms of the squad composition, Wiegman - as well as injuries to Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly - no longer has Ellen White and Jill Scott at her disposal after their respective retirements, and has brought in a mix of youth and experience in their stead.

Wiegman said: "It only feels like yesterday since we were celebrating at Wembley, but we have to get straight back to business.

"We have a big target in front of us this month to book our place at the World Cup, and we have to set aside our amazing memories of this summer for the moment.

"We have lost four players in midfield and forward positions, so I am pleased we can turn to experience in Katie Zelem and Jordan Nobbs along with two for the future in Lauren James and Ebony Salmon.

"When we can, it is important to give opportunities to our promising younger players in this environment, and for them to experience what is expected in the senior set-up both on and off the pitch. This includes Sandy MacIver, who just missed out on the Euros."

Wiegman paid a particular tribute to White and Scott, whose contributions have done so much for not just the Lionesses, but for women's football more widely.

"It is hard to describe their impact in words," Wiegman said.

"They have been with the team for such a long time, impacting the game with the national team and club teams in England so much. I've only worked with them for a year, I'm disappointed it is not longer, but I understand and respect their decision.

"We are so proud of them and thankful for what they've brought to the game.

"I hope they stay in football in another role."

