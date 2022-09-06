Switzerland - Moldova

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Stade de la Tuilière / 06.09.2022
Switzerland
Moldova
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Switzerland logo
Switzerland
Moldova logo
Moldova
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Switzerland

Moldova

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ItalyITA
980124
2
SwitzerlandSUI
971122
3
RomaniaROU
961219
4
CroatiaCRO
92167
5
LithuaniaLTU
91265
6
MoldovaMDA
90181
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

Related matches

Lithuania
-
-
Croatia
06/09
Italy
-
-
Romania
06/09
Croatia
0
2
Switzerland
Lithuania
1
7
Romania

