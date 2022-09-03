Türkiye - Germany

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 9
Bitci Timsah Park / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/turkey-w-1/teamcenter.shtml
Türkiye
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany-3/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Türkiye logo
Türkiye
Germany logo
Germany
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Türkiye

Germany

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
GermanyGER
870121
2
SerbiaSRB
860218
3
PortugalPOR
851216
4
TürkiyeTUR
831410
5
IsraelISR
93069
