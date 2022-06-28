Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 8
Stadion Miejski Stal w Rzeszowie / 28.06.2022
Ukraine
Not started
-
-
Hungary
Ukraine - Hungary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ukraine logo
Ukraine
Hungary logo
Hungary
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ukraine

Hungary

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
660018
2
ScotlandSCO
741213
3
HungaryHUN
63039
4
UkraineUKR
51134
5
Faroe IslandsFRO
60060
