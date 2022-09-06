Wales - Slovenia

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA / Matchday 10
Cardiff City Stadium / 06.09.2022
Wales
Not started
-
-
Slovenia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Wales
Slovenia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Wales

Slovenia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
990027
2
WalesWAL
961219
3
SloveniaSVN
952217
4
GreeceGRE
941413
5
EstoniaEST
91083
Latest news

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

NI players back Shiels after 'women more emotional than men' comment

14/04/2022 at 14:10

Women's World Cup Qualification UEFA

England on brink of World Cup qualification after beating Northern Ireland

12/04/2022 at 21:19

