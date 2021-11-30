England obliterated Latvia 20-0 in their World Cup qualifying group on Tuesday night.

Four players on the England side scored hat-tricks as the home team trounced the Eastern European team.

Beth Mead needed just 23 minutes to score her treble at the start of the game, while Ellen White had two in the first nine minutes before waiting for the second half to complete her three.

Alessia Russo was the other goalscorer to notch a hat-trick, while Lauren Hemp scored four of her own.

The remaining goals were shared between Georgia Stanway, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Ella Toone, Jess Carter and Bethany England,

Austria also smashed minnows Luxembourg 8-0 away from home in the group's other match, with Austria five points behind England. Spain hit the same scoreline for a win against away sides Scotland.

Elsewhere, there was a huge win for the Republic of Ireland as they crushed Georgia 11-0, and Sweden were 3-0 winners over Slovakia. The Scandinavians are nine points clear in Group A, while Ireland are in third.

Hungary downed Ukraine 4-2 in Group B, with Ukraine now in fourth, while the home side are in third.

Group C saw Iceland 4-0 winners over Cyprus, with the latter bottom of the group, while Iceland are second, just behind the Netherlands.

Bosnia and Herzegovina squeezed by Malta with a 1-0 win in Group E.

Azerbaijan beat Montenegro by the same scoreline, Denmark took a 3-1 win against visitors Russia, while Albania were 3-1 winners at Kosovo.

In Group G, Croatia meanwhile were able to win 4-0 over Moldova, and Switzerland blitzed Lithuania 7-0, and Italy grabbed an easy 5-0 win against Romania. Italy are in second, with Switzerland leading, while Moldova are bottom and Croatia fourth.

In Group H, Serbia took a 4-1 win at Bulgaria, Turkey squeezed by Israel 3-2, and Germany were 3-1 winners at Portugal with the latter pair first and second respectively.

In Group I, Slovenia endured a 0-0 stalemate at home to Greece. France defeated Wales to move two points ahead them.

