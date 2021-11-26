Germany were resounding 8-0 winners in their home game against Turkey on Friday evening.

The Germans have now scored 28 goals and conceded just one. "Today was good in many, many areas," said manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Ad

Turkey’s Kezban Tag scored in her own net to open the scoring, and there were goals for Lea Schuller - a hat-trick - and one each for Jule Brand, Laura Freigang, Sjoeke Nusken and Klara Buhl.

Bundesliga Flick expects Kimmich to make vaccine U-turn after missing games 24/11/2021 AT 17:15

The win leaves Germany top of Group H after five games played, with a perfect record so far. Turkey are in third.

Slovenia also enjoyed a drubbing, as they dispatched Estonia 6-0. That win left them in third place in Group I, with Estonia bottom without a point.

Croatia were held 0-0 at home by Lithuania. That was the first point for both sides, who are only above pointless Moldova - though they have played just one Group G game.

Cyprus hosted Belarus and honours were even with the scores 1-1. The draw gives Belarus their fourth point, while Cyprus’ sole point leaves them still bottom.

Football Germany thrash Armenia as Flick makes it seven wins from seven 14/11/2021 AT 20:58