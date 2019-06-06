Women's World Cup: When does it start? How can I watch it? Key dates

DATES

The Women's World Cup, hosted by favourites France, starts on June 7 and runs through to July 7.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

The Women's World Cup is live on the BBC but Eurosport will be providing minute-by-minute coverage of every match here.

THE DRAW

England and Scotland have been drawn together in Group D, the pair are joined by 2011 World Cup winners, Japan, and Argentina.

Having recorded their best World Cup finish of third in 2015, Phil Neville's England may find it challenging to repeat that feat after being drawn with 2015 runners-up Japan, who knocked the Lionesses out at the semi-final stage in Canada.

Scotland will be relishing the opportunity to take on England in their first appearance at a World Cup finals.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F France Germany Australia England Canada USA South Korea China Italy Scotland Cameroon Thailand Norway Spain Brazil Argentina New Zealand Chile Nigeria South Africa Jamaica Japan Netherlands Sweden

KEY DATES

GROUP STAGES

7 June 2019, 21:00: France v South Korea, opening match

9 June 2019, 18:00: England v Scotland

11 June 2019, 21:00: United States v Thailand

14 June 2019, 21:00: England v Argentina

19 June 2019 21:00 Japan v England

ACCESS THE FULL DRAW HERE

ODDS

Team ODDS France 7/2 USA 4/1 Germany 6/1 England 6/1 Japan 16/1 Netherlands 16/1 Australia 18/1 Brazil 20/1 Spain 25/1 Sweden 25/1 Canada 25/1 Norway 33/1 New Zealand 50/1 China 50/1 Italy 50/1 South Korea 66/1 Chile 100/1 Argentina 100/1 Scotland 150/1 Nigeria 250/1 South Africa 500/1 Cameroon 750/1 Thailand 1000/1 Jamaica 1000/1

