Eurosport
Women's World Cup: When does it start? How can I watch it? Key dates
All you need to know about the Women's World Cup.
DATES
The Women's World Cup, hosted by favourites France, starts on June 7 and runs through to July 7.
WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?
The Women's World Cup is live on the BBC but Eurosport will be providing minute-by-minute coverage of every match here.
THE DRAW
England and Scotland have been drawn together in Group D, the pair are joined by 2011 World Cup winners, Japan, and Argentina.
Having recorded their best World Cup finish of third in 2015, Phil Neville's England may find it challenging to repeat that feat after being drawn with 2015 runners-up Japan, who knocked the Lionesses out at the semi-final stage in Canada.
Scotland will be relishing the opportunity to take on England in their first appearance at a World Cup finals.
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|France
|Germany
|Australia
|England
|Canada
|USA
|South Korea
|China
|Italy
|Scotland
|Cameroon
|Thailand
|Norway
|Spain
|Brazil
|Argentina
|New Zealand
|Chile
|Nigeria
|South Africa
|Jamaica
|Japan
|Netherlands
|Sweden
KEY DATES
GROUP STAGES
- 7 June 2019, 21:00: France v South Korea, opening match
- 9 June 2019, 18:00: England v Scotland
- 11 June 2019, 21:00: United States v Thailand
- 14 June 2019, 21:00: England v Argentina
- 19 June 2019 21:00 Japan v England
ACCESS THE FULL DRAW HERE
ODDS
|Team
|ODDS
|France
|7/2
|USA
|4/1
|Germany
|6/1
|England
|6/1
|Japan
|16/1
|Netherlands
|16/1
|Australia
|18/1
|Brazil
|20/1
|Spain
|25/1
|Sweden
|25/1
|Canada
|25/1
|Norway
|33/1
|New Zealand
|50/1
|China
|50/1
|Italy
|50/1
|South Korea
|66/1
|Chile
|100/1
|Argentina
|100/1
|Scotland
|150/1
|Nigeria
|250/1
|South Africa
|500/1
|Cameroon
|750/1
|Thailand
|1000/1
|Jamaica
|1000/1