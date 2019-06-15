Canada see off New Zealand to seal place in the last 16

Canada sealed their qualification from the group stage at the Women’s World Cup courtesy of a 2-0 victory over New Zealand in Grenoble.

Though the least impressive of the two teams from the off, New Zealand were unlucky when C.J. Bott left the pitch injured after just 15 minutes with suspected broken fingers after her hand was in the receiving end of a powerful ball.

Canada dominated proceedings throughout with the vast majority of possession. New Zealand defended well and saw off a barrage of attempts by the Canadians, but were unable to keep possession in the midfield rendering any counter-attack almost impossible.

Nichelle Prince Canada vs New ZealandGetty Images

TALKING POINT – Do Canada deserve to be considered contenders?

Ranked fifth in the world, both of Canada's victories so far have felt a little tepid. It was perhaps not the most exciting match, with their attempts constantly shut down by a very strong New Zealand defence, but the Canadians deserve praise for keeping their composure to eventually unlock the Kiwis. It will be interesting to see how they fare against a stronger attacking side.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Janine Beckie

Canada vs New Zealand, Women's World CupGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Canada: Labbe 5, Riviere 7, Buchanan 7, Zadorsky 6, Lawrence 6; Prince 7, Scott 7, Schmidt 7, Beckie 7, Sinclair 7, Fleming 7. Subs: Chapman 6, Quinn 6, Leon 6.

New Zealand: Nayler 7, Bott 5, Stott 7, Erceg 7, Riley 6, Chance 6, Percival 7, Bowen 6, Hassett 7, White 6, Gregorius 6. Subs: Green 6, Kete 6, Longo 7.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ Bott feels the full force of the ball against her right hand and there's some concern she's broken a finger. It looks like she might have to come off which would be very unfortunate for New Zealand at this early stage.

49’ GOAL! Michelle Prince picks out Fleming from between two new Zealand defenders, who slots it in the net. 1-0 to Canada.

80’ GOAL! It's not pretty but it'll do. Michelle Prince finds the back of the net with a rebounding ball and Naylor isn't quick enough to get to it.

KEY STATS