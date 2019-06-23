England through to quarter-finals as Cameroon unravel in face of VAR drama

The England Lionesses progressed to the last eight of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Cameroon on Sunday.

Phil Neville’s side played the better football and deserved their win, but three big VAR moments played a big part. A back-pass led to an indirect free-kick that Steph Houghton curled home, before England’s second before the break was upheld after a review into a potential offside.

A furious Cameroon side launched a protest to that decision, refusing to get the game back underway for close to five minutes. And their mood was not improved when a goal of their own was scratched off for a marginal offside just moments after that break. That call prompted a huge reaction from the Cameroon players, with another long pause preventing the game from getting back underway as the side protested.

Ruthless England showed little sympathy though, adding a third soon after to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.

More to follow…