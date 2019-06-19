It was an important win, but no more important than any other. England’s defeat of Japan to seal top spot in Group D was nice – but don’t go thinking it was a wreaking of revenge, an outpouring of rage that had built up over the last four years.

Japan it was, of course, who benefited from Laura Bassett’s despairingly outstretched leg in Edmonton, the semi-final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup, after Aya Miyama’s penalty had been cancelled out by Fara Williams’s spot-kick. An own goal in the second minute of added time gave Mark Sampson’s England side no time to respond; the Lionesses were out of the tournament after coming so close.

Gillian Coultard, the captain who led England in their first ever Women’s World Cup campaign in 1995, said this week that the fact that Japan were the final opponents in the group stage was irrelevant; England would be treating it as if it were any other game.

So it proved. In a narrow victory, the history of 2015 meant nothing. It stung at the time, but this was a professional outsmarting of the opposition, not a grudge match.

Apart from anything else, the stellar performers in Nice weren’t even part of that squad four years ago. Coach Phil Neville once again rotated his side, moving Rachel Daly up the park and giving Georgia Stanway the licence to roam free, and both relished it, testing Ayaka Yamashita from long distance; and it was the Manchester City teenager who slotted the ball through on the left, giving Ellen White the space and time to slide home the Lionesses’ opener.

It was perhaps fitting that it was the Manchester City striker who grabbed a brace. This is the third consecutive Women's World Cup in which these two nations have faced off; and White has been part of all three of those England sides, scoring one of the best goals in the history of the competition in 2011 to round off a 2-0 win, and coming on as a second-half substitute in Canada as the Lionesses pushed for their place in the final.

This was a vital three points, but once again it was not a dismantling – the kind of trouncing in which some of the other trophy contenders have revelled. This was the only one of England’s three group games in which they won by more than a single goal; and certainly White’s second was most definitely against the run of play as Japan pushed a tired-looking midfield around the park, dominating possession and creating plenty of chances. Poor finishing, good goalkeeping and sheer luck all contributed to Karen Bardsley’s clean sheet.

So England top the group – winning all three matches in the opening stage of a Women’s World Cup for the first time ever – and progress to the Round of 16. They have been workmanlike so far; not eye-catching, not spectacular, but they have done exactly what was required of them. There are no points for artistic impression in football. A string of industrious, clever wins could win a tournament.