Le Buzz

The Lionesses are absolutely flying in France!

England won all three of their group matches before dispatching Cameroon in the Round of 16 and on Thursday night, Phil Neville's side dominated Norway to book their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Goals from Jill Scott, Ellen White and Lucy Bronze sealed a second consecutive World Cup semi-final for the Lionesses, and the England fans couldn't hold back their excitement...

There were even celebrations at Glastonbury Festival!

There you have it - football is well and truly coming home...

...except for these pessimists:

England will face the winner of France v USA in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday 2 July in Lyon.