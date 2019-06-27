Both Houghton and Bright were doubts to be able to start as heat and a virus affected the Lionesses' preparation for the Norway game.

However, England manager Phil Neville has decided both are okay to start along with Lyon right-back Lucy Bronze who was also a doubt.

The only change to the England team sees Demi Stokes come in for Alex Greenwood at left-back.

Ellen White keeps her place leading the line with Toni Duggan and Nikita Parris flanking her.

Norway are unchanged from their penalty shoot-out victory over Australia.

TEAMS IN FULL

England – Bardsley, Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes, Walsh, Scott, Kirby, Parris, White, Duggan

Norway – Hjelmseth, Wold, Mjelde, Thorisdottir, Minde, Saevik, Boe Risa, Engen, Reiten, Graham, Herlovsen