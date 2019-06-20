Late penalty miss denies Chile last-16 spot despite victory over Thailand

Francisca Lara's 86th-minute spot kick-rattled the bar as Chile finished third in Group F but short by one goal of advancing into the knockout stage.

Yanara Aedo's strike bounced off the post and into the feet of keeper Waraporn Boosing as Chile scored their first women's World Cup goal, Maria Jose Urrutia doubling the lead in the second half but the South Americans came up just short.

The U.S. beat Sweden 2-0 to top the group and Thailand, who conceded 13 goals in their opening game against the defending champion Americans with a different keeper, finished without a point.