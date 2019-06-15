LIVE

Canada (W) - New Zealand (W)

Women's World Cup - 15 June 2019

Women's World Cup – Follow the Football match between Canada (W) and New Zealand (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kenneth Heiner-Møller or Tom Sermanni? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Canada (W) and New Zealand (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Canada (W) vs New Zealand (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

