LIVE

France (W) - Korea Republic (W)

Women's World Cup - 7 June 2019

Women's World Cup – Follow the Football match between France (W) and Korea Republic (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 7 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Corinne Diacre or Deok-Yeo Yoon? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between France (W) and Korea Republic (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for France (W) vs Korea Republic (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

