Netherlands (W) - Canada (W)
Women's World Cup - 20 June 2019
Women's World Cup – Follow the Football match between Netherlands (W) and Canada (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 20 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Sarina Wiegman or Kenneth Heiner-Møller? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Netherlands (W) and Canada (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Netherlands (W) vs Canada (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
FULL TIME. Job done for the Netherlands. Three wins out of three, top of the group, and they'll play Japan in the round of 16. And Canada? Well, they might be up against the USA, depending on what happens later on. That'll be fun. Thanks for your company this evening!
Four minutes to be added on.
Van de Donk is off now, replaced by Jansen.
Cameroon 1 New Zealand 1 in the other Group E match.
Substitute Quinn is booked for a high arm on Danielle van de Donk. Good start.
Desiree Scott is off, replaced by Rebecca Quinn.
The Dutch band are now playing Here We Go. That seems to have the same lyrics in all nations.
GOAL! Netherlands are ahead - Beerensteyn has looked very lively since coming on! She sets this up for herself, playing down the left and in to Miedema, who sends it out to the right for a lovely low ball across the face of goal, which the substitute happily turns in.
Scott is fouled near the centre circle, and everyone takes the opportunity for a bit of a breather in this high-octane game.
Beerensteyn thinks she's won a corner down the left, as do the vocal Dutch fans, but the referee disagrees.
And Leon announces her arrival to the action with an attempted volley which isn't too far away.
Meanwhile, there's a goal in the other Group E match - Cameroon lead New Zealand!
And Martens is replaced by Beerensteyn.
And Spitse comes off, with Jill Roord coming on.
The indicator boards are slow today. Chapman off too, replaced by Riviere.
Captain Sinclair tosses her armband to Schmidt. She's being replaced by Leon.
LOTS OF SUBS INCOMING.
Beckie on a zig-zag run into the box, and Dekker nicks it off her toes and back to the keeper.
Christine Sinclair has scored in FIVE WORLD CUPS.
GOAL! It's number 182 for Christine Sinclair! Lawrence fizzes the ball across the box from the right, and Sinclair is at the back stick to slide that in.
CLOSE BUT OFFSIDE AND MISSED ANYWAY! Christine Sinclair is past Bloodworth and rifles her shot wide - but the flag was up.
GOAL! Labbe thinks about coming for it, decides not to, and Anouk Dekker turns it in, leaping ahead of Buchanan to get the touch!
Lawrence upends van de Donk. Spitse is about to take the free kick, just outside the box.
Miedema has got herself boxed in on the left wing and ends up turning around and playing it all the way back to van Veenendaal so they can start again.
Ow. Huitema's boot was definitely in contact with the wrist there.
Spitse is on the ground holding her wrist after a collision with Huitema.
Beckie loses the ball and the Netherlands defence play it out casually.
Free kick to Canada on the right, about halfway into the Netherlands half.
Second half is go!
Half-time update - more Macarena action in the stands.
HALF-TIME. This has been a thoroughly entertaining first half. Christine Sinclair has been kept pretty quiet, but there have been some wonderful flashes of brilliance from the Netherlands front line, plus a nonsensical VAR incident. Join me shortly for 45 minutes more!
Van Lunteren's throw to van de Sanden is cut out by Scott.
Three minutes to be added on here.
Beckie's shot is straight at Bloodworth, and the Netherlands grab their chance to break.
Spitse flings a long ball forward, but the Canada back line blocks it and launches a break.
Beckie left in loads of space in front of goal and opts to shoot - van Veenendaal has that covered.
Van de Sanden bundles Chapman over instead of actually getting round her.
Scott hefts a ball forward for Huitema to chase, but she can't get there.
That tackle on Miedema looks even worse on replay - nasty scissor challenge.
Chaos. Labbe comes out and takes down Miedema, who turns wonderfully and is then taken down by Buchanan. Miedema wants a free kick but doesn't get one as the referee plays advantage - but Buchanan gets a booking when the ball goes out of play.
Van de Sanden fancies her own chances here because Labbe is not having a good game, and gets her backpedalling furiously with a shot from range.
Van de Sanden sends in another deep cross from the right, and van de Donk flicks in a bicycle kick. Over the bar, but a standing ovation nonetheless.
CLOSE! Tremendous turn in the box by Vivianne Miedema, whose shot is angled to strike the outside of the far post.
Another piece of confusion! Chapman's back pass to Labbe doesn't have quite enough weight on it, and van de Sanden very nearly pounces.
CLOSE! Fantastic ball in from van de Sanden, and Labbe is all over the place before getting a fingertip to it.
Groenen thinks she should have a corner, Chapman has actually won Canada a free kick.
Ooh, this is going to be fascinating - Miedema and Buchanan in a foot race, and this time it's the Canada defender who wins the duel in the box.
Desiree Scott puts a boot in to the midfield, but Fleming lets her down, conceding possession to Groenen.
Supporters' band now playing We Will Rock You, arranged for brass.
Schmidt takes - it's out for a corner. Beckie takes that, and Lawrence's eventual shot is charged down.
Dekker fouls Beckie, and it's a free kick just outside the box. Booking for the Dutch player.
OFFSIDE! Huitema is a yard offside as she nutmegs Sari van Veenendaal and sends the ball into the net. The Dutch keeper will be very relieved. That was not one for the showreel.
Nice little spell for Canada, this. Beckie sends her cross deep and the Netherlands push up.
Wolfsburg's Dominique Bloodworth, the artiste formerly known as Arsenal's Dominique Janssen, clears but sends it right into touch.
Van Lunteren taps it back to van Veenendaal, who really will be missed in WSL next season.
van de Sanden pings a ball across from the right, but it's cut out and Canada need to slow down and launch a counter.
Play is brought back after Martens is fouled on the left. The Dutch supporters' band are playing something to the tune of Auld Lang Syne.
Martens and van de Donk are linking up very well in the middle of the park so far today; things are just stuttering a little on the right.
Loose cross from van Lunteren as the sun comes out.
Lieke Martens is a fantastic player. She does so well to keep the ball in play here by the corner flag under pressure from Lawrence.
Insert your chosen VAR rant here. Let's crack on.
I honestly can't believe we sat here for five minutes for nothing to even happen.
Sinclair takes it, but curls it right into the wall.
The referee has given a free kick just outside the area instead.
NO PENALTY!
Four minutes gone.
Two minutes after the challenge occurred, the referee is called over to watch the incident on the TV screen at the side of the pitch.
Van Lunteren brought down Beckie in the box and the referee had no hesitation. Obviously there'll be a VAR check so we'll sit here doing nothing for the next few minutes.
PENALTY TO CANADA!
Kick-off!
We've had the anthems and we're ready to go in Reims.
The teams are lining up and ready to head out.
For those who put lots of faith in statistics, the Netherlands have never beaten Canada. In 12 matches, they've drawn three times and lost the other nine.
TEAMS: Netherlands - van Veenendaal, van Lunteren, Dekker, Bloodworth, van Dongen, Spitse, van de Donk, Groenen, van de Sanden, Miedema, Martens. /// Canada - Labbe, Lawrence, Buchanan, Zadorsky, Chapman, Fleming, Scott, Schmidt, Huitema, Beckie, Sinclair.
OK, so here comes the best tweet of the Women's World Cup so far...
Look out also for Kadeisha Buchanan in their defence, young player of the tournament last time around, and now with some years of experience at European giants Lyon under her belt.
Canada, of course, boast a record-breaking megastar of their own, one Christine Sinclair, who is chasing one more milestone - the all-time international goals mark (men's or women's), currently held by Abby Wambach on 185 strikes.
For the Netherlands, Vivianne Miedema is breaking records all over the place, and will probably break a dozen more in the next few weeks. She's 22, and she's already the nation's leading goalscorer of all time. Her Arsenal team-mate Danielle van de Donk is one to watch too.
Good afternoon, and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Netherlands v Canada. It's winner-takes-all in Group E - who will finish top?