LIVE

Scotland (W) - Argentina (W)

Women's World Cup - 19 June 2019

Women's World Cup – Follow the Football match between Scotland (W) and Argentina (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Shelley Kerr or Carlos Borrello? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Scotland (W) and Argentina (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Scotland (W) vs Argentina (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

