Share
- 2nd Half
- Jakobsson86'
- RapinoePugh83'
- AsllaniHurtig79'
- SegerGlas63'
- LavellePress63'
- O'Hara59'
- SchoughRolfö57'
- Andersson (o.g.)50'
- 1/2 Time
- MorganLloyd45'
- 1st Half
- Horan3'
avant-match
LIVE
Sweden (W) - USA (W)
Women's World Cup - 20 June 2019
Women's World Cup – Follow the Football match between Sweden (W) and USA (W) live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 20 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Peter Gerhardsson or Jillian Ellis? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Sweden (W) and USA (W)? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sweden (W) vs USA (W). Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
This time it's Heath who has gone down. She tracks back well to get ahead of Asllani and appears to take a painful-looking kick to the back of the leg.
We've got a break in play on our hands as Bjorn goes down under a heavy aerial challenge. She's been brighter since moving from right-back to central midfield.
Asllani draws a foul from Lloyd just outside the box and steps up herself to take the free kick. It's a brilliant delivery - any touch would put it back in the back of the net - but it evades everyone and goes behind.
Did that come off the bar?
Rolfo does brilliantly down the left and puts in a dangerous looking ball which on the replay appears to have come off Naeher's crossbar.
This game has fizzled out somewhat after the second goal. Sweden need some impetus - and fast - if they are to get back into this.
Asllani plays a through ball to Blackstenius, who shows quick feet and forces a save from Naeher, but the flag was up anyway.
Sweden look for a path back into the match as a decent free kick from Schough is met by Blackstenius at the near post but her header goes over.
VAR alert... Rapinoe's original ball was to Lloyd, who was certainly offside when Sembrandt cleared it as far Heath, who faces a nervous wait before the officials finally decide to award the goal.
GOAL!
Tobin Heath has the goal she deserves. She has been excellent down the right and collects a ball from Rapinoe, beats Andersson and shoots. It might take a nick off the left-back but it flies into the back of the net nonetheless.
And we're back!
There's one change at half-time, with Morgan being replaced by Carli Lloyd. As substitutions go, she's not a bad player to bring on but the USA will be worried about a potential injury problem for Lloyd, who did come in for some tough treatment from Ilestedt and Sembrandt.
And that's half-time. USA are good value for their lead but they have not really hammered home their advantage. Sweden had a terrible start but have grown into the match and this one is still in the balance.
Jakobsson is again the threat down the right for Sweden, getting free of Dunn and sending in a cross-shot which Naeher palms away.
Rapinoe does well down the left and pulls it back to Lavelle, who shoots on the turn but there is not enough power on it to trouble Lindahl.
Jakobsson threatens twice more. First Dunn is forces to make a good tackle to stop the Swede from having a sight on goal but then the USA defender is caught in possession and the ball falls back to Jakobbson, who shoots just over.
USA take a throw-in quickly and spread the ball to the right wing. Heath cuts in and shoots with her left foot from distance, but it flies high and wide.
If Sweden are going to get anything from this match, it's going to have to come through Jakobsson on the evidence of the first 35 minutes. On this occasion her dangerous through ball is intercepted but that was another bright moment.
Every USA ball into the box seems to cause Sweden problems. This time it's Dunn who crosses from the left wing and Heath reacts too slowly to allow the Sweden to clear.
Heath is turning on the style!
She brings out the nutmeg to beat her marker but her attempt to pull the ball back is put behind for a corner. Heath herself takes the corner and it causes chaos but Lavelle cannot adjust her body quickly enough and Lindahl is allowed to gather it.
Great move from the USA!
Heath wins possession and forces the ball to Lavelle. She slips in Rapinoe who shoots into the side netting but the flag was up anyway. Some of USA's build-up play has been fantastic.
First sight of goal from Sweden and it's a wonderful move!
Jakobsson goes on a wonderful run and it looks as though no one can get the ball off her. She slips in Asllani, who drives it towards goal but it's too close to Naeher, who makes an easy save.
Heath has been excellent down the right and after another bright run, she tries to play in Morgan, who can only shoot over under pressure.
Morgan has her first sight at goal. Mewis starts a brilliant counter attack and seems to have played in the star striker and captain, whose first touch pushes her wide. She takes a dig from a poor angle which fails to trouble Lindahl.
Dunn has another dig from distance after a poor clearance from a corner but once more the full-back's effort flies over.
Heath runs down the right but her attempted ball into the box is cleared out for a corner.
Lavelle advances into the box but Sweden make a tentative clearance as far as Dunn, whose first-time effort from the edge of the box goes well over.
Dream start indeed.
GOAL!!
The USA are up and running. Rapinoe whips in a low cross which bamboozles everyone in the Sweden six-yard box except Horan, who moves between two defenders and stabs it home. What a start!
Heath advances into the box and beats her maker to put in a decent ball to the far post, but it's just over the head of Rapinoe and wins a corner.
And we're of! USA get the game started and immediately attempt to attack down the right.
This is the sixth World Cup meeting between USA and Sweden, and the current champions are winning that head-to-head battle as it stands (W3, D1, L1). But after the Swedes knocked USA out of the 2018 Olympics, plenty of Americans will be in the mood for revenge.
So the USA have made seven changes, with the world champions reverting to their first choice team having rested several players for the 3-0 win over Chile on Matchday 2.