America went ahead when Tobin Heath was clattered in the box by Mapi Leon, and Megan Rapinoe duly converted from the spot kick.

The favourites then appeared to be in total control until a dreadful defensive mix-up between Alyssa Naeher and Becky Sauerbrunn allowed Spain to seize possession just outside the box, and Jennifer Hermoso scored with a wonderful finish - the first goal that had conceded in the tournament so far.

In the second half, Spain and USA appeared evenly matched with the US reduced to speculative shots from distance.

That all changed when Rose Lavelle was caught by Virginia Torrecilla in the box - but only just - and Rapinoe stepped up to convert her second penalty of the tournament.

America will be relieved to progress to the quarter-finals, but with another referee in charge they may have had to dig deeper to keep Spain, making their first appearance in the knockout stages, at bay.

TALKING POINT - Was it a penalty?

You can see why it was given - Torrecilla did touch Lavelle, after all. But Lavelle looked able to keep her footing in the box but appeared to simply collapse because she knew it could earn her a penalty. It did appear to be a dive, even if she was caught beforehand.

WOMAN OF THE MATCH - Megan Rapinoe

Rapinoe’s cool head saw her stand out as the most talented and assured player on the pitch, with Alex Morgan struggling to make an impact. Her calmness in front of goal meant that USA were able to make the most of their two clear-cut chances in the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Spain: Spain: Panos 6, Leila 6, Mapi Leon 5, Paredes 6, Corredera 5, Guijarro 5, Torrecilla 5, Losada 6, Putellas 5, Lucia Garcia 6, Jenni 7. Subs: Nahikari Garcia 6, Falcon 6, Caldentey 6.

USA: Naeher 5, O'Hara 6, Dahlkemper 6, Sauerbrunn 5, Dunn 6, Mewis 5, Ertz 6, Lavelle 6, Heath 7, Morgan 6, Rapinoe 8. Subs: Lloyd 6, Horan 6, Press 6.

KEY EVENTS

5’ - PENALTY! A long all into the box as Leon plants her legs into Heath's shins as she cuts inside.

7’ GOAL! Spain 0-1 USA. Rapinoe scores - From the spotkick Rapinoe blasts her shot past Panos with a fierce strike.

9’ - GOAL! Spain 1-1 USA. Jenni scores - A dreadful pass from Naeher to Sauerbrunn allows Spain to steal in just outside the box, it's one touch to Jenni, and she whips in an effort into the top corner.

55’ - HEATH SHOT - Heath receives the ball on the right, outside the box, and she clips a surprisingly fierce, rising shot just over the bar from a tight angle.

71’ - PENALTY! Lavelle is brushed in the box and she throws herself to the ground.

76’ - GOAL! Spain 1-2 USA. Rapinoe scores - Rapinoe gets her second of the game with another penalty, striking a low shot into the bottom left corner to put USA back in front.

KEY STAT