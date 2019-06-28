Paper Round: ‘Pure gold’ and ‘Roar Power’ – Papers react to Lionesses' triumph

Congratulations to England’s women for their comprehensive 3-0 victory over Norway on Thursday evening in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

It marks the second year in a row that an England side has reached the final four of a World Cup and Phil Neville’s side will be looking to go at least one better than Gareth Southgate’s.

Before we get into the reaction from the British press make sure you check out the reaction piece from Eurosport’s women’s football expert Carrie Dunn as well as the on-the-whistle report from Pete Hall.

Front page news

Easily the most encouraging place to start with this England victory is its presence on some of the front pages let alone the back pages.

Before the tournament began in France it was discussed how this World Cup could be a real watershed moment for the way women’s football is covered both in this country and the rest of the world.

Of course success helps in these sort of situations but it is clear that Neville’s side have galvanised the nation in exactly the same manner as Southgate’s 12 months previous.

After so many years with a strained relationship between national team and fan base it is clear that every set-up of England football is in a fantastic place in terms of its connection with the supporters.

Bronze is pure gold

It’s no surprise to see some of the papers focus on full-back Lucy Bronze. The Lyon star was magnificent at right-back and sealed the deal with a cracking goal of her own.

After the match Neville raved about his full-back, labelling her the best player in the world, not just full-back, the best full stop.

Great Scott

There was also praise for Manchester City midfielder Jill Scott who opened the scoring with a well-taken finish. Scott has been superb throughout the tournament and not for the first time she controlled the game from the centre of midfield.

Unstoppable

Next up for England will be either the hosts France or defending champions the USA. Neville has said that he fancies his team against either opposition and it seems that the country agrees!

And the winner...

We couldn't leave it without paying some tribute to this incredible pun.