‘Rapinoe is our president!’ – Fans react to star’s double against France

USA star Megan Rapinoe was in the headlines before her country’s quarter-final against France in the Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Quotes Rapinoe made in January were released saying she wouldn’t go to the White House should the US win the tournament and she doubled down in the pre-match press conference saying she would not go when there is an administration who isn’t fighting for the same thing as the team.

Unsurprisingly, Rapinoe using her right as a citizen of the US to peacefully protest, drew a reaction from America’s hypocrite-in-chief.

Yet on Friday evening in Paris, Rapinoe answered her critics in the best way possible with two crucial goals.

