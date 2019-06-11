Sublime USA demolish Thailand 13-0 on historic night in Women's World Cup

The United States of America’s Women’s National Team put on a master-class in the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, routing a shell-shocked Thailand 13-0.

Forward Alex Morgan scored five in a brilliant individual display, and Thai supporters were left visibly shocked by the extent of the defeat come full-time.

United States' forward Alex Morgan (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group F football match between USA and Thailand, on June 11, 2019, at the Auguste-Delaune Stadium in Reims, eastern FrancGetty Images

A remarkable flurry of four goals in just six minutes early in the second half turned the match from a routine victory into a rout, but the USA didn’t let up late on, scoring again and again to underline their status as the team to beat at the tournament.

Thailand will take solace from the fact they will not face a team this good again, but that will be little comfort after such a humiliating loss.

TALKING POINT - Where can the USA go from here?

While it's hard not to be excited by such a stunning display from the defending champions, it's impossible not to acknowledge how bad their opponents were. Goalkeeper Chor Charoenying was the only player to turn up for the Thailand side - a remarkable statement given the scoreline. It will be interesting to see how the USA fare against Sweden, the team to famously dump them out of the 2016 Olympic Games, and hard to truly grasp what the benchmark is for this tournament until then.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Alex Morgan

Any number of players could have been in with a shout, with Megan Rapinoe looking particularly impressive, but it's hard to argue with Alex Morgan's five goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

USA: Naeher 5, O’Hara 7, Dahlkemper 7, Ertz 7, Dunn 7, Lavelle 8, Mewis 8, Horan 8, Heath 8, Morgan 9, Rapinoe 8. Subs: Pugh 7, Lloyd 8, Press 7.

Thailand: Chor Charoenying 6, Phetwiset 3, Saengkoon 3, Chinwong 3, Srangthaisong 3, Sung-Ngoen 3, Boothduang 3, Phancha 3, Intamee 3, Thongsombut 3, Nildhamrong 3. Subs: Khueanpet 3, Srimanee 3, Dangda 2.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOAL! There we go, a second from Alex Morgan, after her first was ruled offside. She heads the ball straight into the corner of the goal. Great finish.

20’ GOAL! Rose Lavelle strikes from the edge of the 18-yard box and finds the net. It is just too easy.

32’ GOAL! 3-0 to the USA as Lindsey Horan receives the ball from a free-kick just outside the area and right foots it into the net.

50’ GOAL! Sam Mewis shoots from the edge of the penalty box, and it deflects off the keeper's arm straight into the back of the net.

52’ GOAL! This is basically just abuse now. Alex Morgan scores a fifth for USA as she finds herself right in front of the goal to receive the ball and tap it in the net

54’GOAL! Lavelle's shot is blocked and it's Mewis who picks up the deflection.

56’ GOAL! And it’s Mewis now with an assist for Lavelle.

74’ GOAL! Alex Morgan receives the ball from Press in the middle of the box takes a great first touch, dummies around the defence and strikes the back of the net. Great goal.

79’ GOAL! Megan Rapinoe runs straight down the line to receive the ball in the middle of the box from the right wing, she makes light work of that to score the USA's ninth goal.

81’ GOAL! Alex Morgan scores her fourth of the match and the USA's 10th. Unreal. It's Rapinoe with the assist who picks out Morgan in front of the goal to whip it in the left side of the goal.

85’ GOAL! Mallory Pugh makes it ELEVEN NIL.

86’ GOAL! Morgan AGAIN. Her fifth of the match as she strikes from the far side of the box to find the net.

90+3’ GOAL! Unlucky for some, not for Lloyd who goes head to head with the keeper and get's the USA's 13th goal.

KEY STATS