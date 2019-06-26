Rapinoe has described Trump as “sexist” and “misogynistic” in the past, while she also joined Colin Kaepernick’s movement in kneeling for the national anthem when playing in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 33-year-old has not kneeled during the World Cup, but she has stayed true to her word by not signing the lyrics to “The Star-Spangled Banner” or holding her hand over a heart.

And when asked about a visit to Trump’s White House should the US defend their title, Rapinoe emphatically rejected any possible invitation:

" I’m not going to the f***ing White House. No, I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited. I doubt it. "

Rapinoe attended the White House back in 2015 after then president Barack Obama invited the victorious US team to an event honouring their success.

The US face host nation France in the quarter-finals on Friday evening.