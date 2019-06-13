VAR drama as Australia come from two down to stun Brazil

There was more drama at the Women's World Cup on Thursday as Australia came from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2.

The Brazilians had taken the lead in the first half when the returning Marta slotted home a penalty for her 16th World Cup goal, level with Germany's Miroslav Klose.

Cristiane, who netted a hat-trick in the first game against Jamaica, then doubled the lead following a lovely flowing move that, like the first goal, came against the run of play with Australia much the better side.

They got the reward their play deserved when Caitlin Foord tapped home right on the stroke of half-time to reduce the deficit.

Australia's forward Caitlin Foord (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier, southern FranceGetty Images

In the second-half there was a dramatic ten-minute spell as first Chloe Logarzo levelled proceedings as her cross sailed through untouched and into the net and then Monica headed into her own net under pressure from Sam Kerr to put Australia ahead.

The referee referred to VAR, as she had done earlier for Brazil's penalty and a claim of Australia's and having initially ruled the goal out for offside against Kerr, overruled the initial call and gave the call.

It is Brazil's first defeat at a World Cup in the group stage since 1995.

TALKING POINT – VAR drama or real contenders?

It was a much-needed win for Australia against a side of whom expectations are not that high in this tournament. But were they given an unfair advantage by the ever-contentious VAR system, after the third goal was allowed despite Kerr’s obvious offside?

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Elise Kellond-Knight

Kellond-Knight who didn’t make the cut for Australia’s last match against Italy, coming on in the 83rd minute, looked impressive today. A key part of the attack by the ever-pressing Australia side, she always seemed to find herself in the right place.

Brazil's forward Ludmila da Silva (L) vies for the ball with Australia's midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group C football match between Australia and Brazil, on June 13, 2019, at the Mosson Stadium in Montpellier,Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Australia: Williams 7, Kellond-Knight 8, Catley 7, Kennedy 7, Carpenter 8, Logarzo 7, van Egmond 7, Yallop 7, Foord 7, Kerr 7, Gielnik 7. Subs: Roestbakken 5, Raso 6.

Brazil: Barbara 5, Thaisa 6, Tamires 6, Andressa 6, Formiga 7, Debinha 7, Marta 7, Cristiane 7, L Santos 6, Kathellen 6, Monica 6. Subs: Luana 6, Ludmila 6.

KEY MOMENTS

27’ GOAL! Marta steps up and slots the ball in the bottom left corner of the goal from the spot. That's her 16th World Cup goal.

38’ GOAL! It's Cristiane again as she receives the ball in the box from Debinha's cross at heads it at the back of the net.

f Brazil celebrates with teammate Marta after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group C match between Australia and Brazil at Stade de la Mosson on June 13, 2019 in Montpellier, FranceGetty Images

45+2’ GOAL! Foord slides the ball into the net after the closest of calls by Kerr. Australia are back in the game.

58’ GOAL!!!!!! WOWEE! The ball is to Kerr but she doesn't touch it, the cross from Logarzo sails straight into the net.

68’ Australia may have a goal disallowed after a stunning cross to Sam Kerr meets the net. Again, Kerr didn't get a touch to it so VAR will have a look at whether or not Kerr technically "distracted the goalkeeper in an offside position".

69’ GOAL! The goal stands, and that goes on the scoresheet as an own goal by Monica.

KEY STATS