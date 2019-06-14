Taylor tapped home on 61 minutes as England made it two wins from two to top Group D, and ensure their place in the knock-out stage.

England played well and did the lion's share of attacking in a match that saw Argentina sit back and defend for the most part, save a few pacey counter-attacks.

The lionesses lacked quality in their finish in the first half, hesitating in the final third at times which cost them a number of opportunities.

Nikita Parris saw her penalty saved in the first half by Vanina Correa, but England continued to press and were rewarded with another three points to go with their 2-1 win over Scotland on Sunday.

England finish their group campaign against Japan on Wednesday with the winner certain to progress to the last 16 as group winners.

Japan completed a 2-1 victory over Scotland earlier on Friday, but will need a win to top the section after being held 0-0 by Argentina in their group opener.

TALKING POINT - Should England feel encouraged by the result?

England managed their game very well to hold out for a win, and knew that Argentina would play a strong defensive game. However, they lacked quality in passing in the final third - something they will need to address if they are to progress to the closing stages of the tournament.

PLAYER IF THE MATCH - Jill Scott

There were a few players who stood out for England, Fran Kirby who's performance was far superior to that of her opening match against Scotland. Beth Mead also provided creativity and pace on the wing, setting up a number of chances for the Lionesses. However, Jill Scott pressed forward as well as anyone, finding herself in the right spot, and consistently marking herself out as a dangerous force.

PLAYER RATINGS

England: Telford 7, Bronze 6, Greenwood 7, Houghton 6, Parris 7, Scott 8, Taylor 7, Kirby 7, McManus 7, Moore 6, Mead 8..subs: Daly 6, Stanway 6, Carney 6, Earps.

Argentina: Correa 8, Barroso 7, Stabile 7, Sachs 6, Cometti 6, Bravo 6, Jaimes 7, Banini 6, Bonsegundo 6, Mayorga 6, Benitez 6..subs: Santana 6, Oviedo 6, Larroquette 6.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ Uh oh, a rash challenge by the Argentina defence in the box as Greenwood is tripped. That's a penalty and Nikita Parris will take it.

29’ MISS! Correa gets her hand to the ball and the rebound is wide. We remain 0-0.

61’ GOAL! Jodie Taylor taps the ball in the net from Beth Mead’s cross after a blistering counter-attack by England. Wonderful stuff.

KEY STATS