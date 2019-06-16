Carli Lloyd scored twice as USA put on another dominant display to beat Chile 3-0 in Paris and secure passage to the knockout stages.

Lloyd – who came into the team after the States rotated their side following the 13-0 demolition of Thailand – opened the scoring after just 11 minutes at the Parc des Princes.

A bullet header from Julie Ertz doubled the advantage 15 minutes later before Lloyd notched her second, after nodding into the net, before half-time.

Julie Ertz #8 of USA celebrates her goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in Paris, France.Getty Images

Only a string of fine Christiane Endler saves prevented more goals from the favourites in the second half, while Lloyd missed the chance for a hat-trick when shooting wide from a dubious penalty.

The win puts the United States into the last 16, with six points, and ahead of Sweden – who they face on Thursday to decide who tops Group F – on goal difference.

TALKING POINT

Are ironic celebrations better or worse than enthusiastic celebrations? After all the criticism of the USA team's elaborate delight in their 13-goal haul against Thailand, they opted for understated sarcasm today.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Christiane Endler (Chile). The PSG goalkeeper had a brilliant match, showing off her immense reflexes and keeping her side together against the world champions.

Daniela Zamora of Chile celebrates with Claudia Endler of Chile after after Carli Lloyd of the USA (not pictured) misses a penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Chile at Parc des Princes on June 16, 2019 in PaEurosport

RATINGS

USA: Naeher 7, Krieger 7, Sauerbrunn 7, Dahlkemper 7, Davidson 7, Ertz 7, Brian 7, Horan 7, Pugh 7, Lloyd 8, Press 8. Subs: Sonnett 6, Long 6, McDonald 7.

Chile: Endler 9, Galaz 6, Guerrero 7, Saez 6, Toro 6, Soto 6, Araya 6, Lara 6, Zamora 6, Balmaceda 6, Urrutia 6. Subs: Lopez 6, Huenteo 5, Pardo 6.

Christiane Endler of ChileReuters

KEY MOMENTS

11' GOAL! And that's Carli Lloyd on today's scoresheet. Really poor clearance from Chile's Galaz and it falls to Lloyd on the edge of the area, who volleys it home.

22' NO GOAL! Oh, what is happening here? As soon as Chile take the free-kick, Guerrero is offside by an absolute mile, but Naeher comes out and the ball rolls into the net. The offside flag does come up, Guerrero says she didn't even touch it (and possibly thinks Naeher has fouled her).

26' GOAL! Bullet header from Julie Ertz courtesy of a corner that Chile thought shouldn't even have been given. She runs over to the bench to clap hands with everyone over there.

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. celebrates scoring their first goalReuters

35' GOAL! And that's Carli Lloyd again, rising in the middle and heading downwards into the net. Chile are deciding against marking anyone in the box.

58' SAVE! Another FABULOUS save from Endler! Press hits it with absolute zing and the goalkeeper spreads her hands to bat it away.

62' POST! Another brilliant chance! McDonald cuts in from the left, curls in the shot with her right foot, and strikes the post!

66' ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE FROM ENDLER! Pugh down the right gets it into McDonald and Endler is just on fire with the reaction.

81' MISS! Carli Lloyd hits the penalty past the post to Endler's right, and it pings off the hoarding. Everyone looks puzzled.

KEY STATISTICS

Carli Lloyd (36 years and 11 months) is the oldest player to score multiple goals in a Women's World Cup match.

Carli Lloyd has become the first ever player to score in six consecutive appearances at the Women's World Cup.