Goals from Anouk Dekker and Lineth Beerensteyn secured the Netherlands maximum points in the group stage plus top place in Group E - and a 2-1 win over Canada.

The match began with drama after a matter of seconds, when Canada were awarded a penalty after van Lunteren brought Janine Beckie down.

After a four-minute delay while the referee consulted her VAR colleagues and the TV replays, the spot kick was withdrawn, and a free kick awarded in its place just outside the box.

There were plenty of chances, with Vivianne Miedema's deft movement and Danielle van de Donk's stunning bicycle kick effort both causing Canada goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe plenty of problems.

Netherlands finally went ahead courtesy of Dekker's header, but Canada were level a matter of minutes later through captain Christine Sinclair.

Substitute Beerensteyn essentially created her own winner, making a mazy run down the left before laying it off and racing into position to fire home and secure all three points.

Desiree van Lunteren of Holland Women, Lineth Beerensteyn of Holland Women celebrate 2-1 during the World Cup Women match between Holland v Canada at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on June 20, 2019 in Reims FranceGetty Images

TALKING POINT

Christine Sinclair is closing in on an amazing record. Her goal was number 182 in her international career - two more and she breaks Abby Wambach's record. All eyes might have been on Miedema after breaking the Netherlands record earlier in the week, but never count out a veteran - her goal this evening means she has now scored in five World Cups.

Christine Sinclair of Canada celebrates her scoring with teammates during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group E match between Netherlands and Canada at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 20, 2019 in Reims, France.Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Janice van de Sanden (Netherlands). Tough call, this, in a very entertaining game, but van de Sanden shone out wide.

RATINGS

Netherlands - van Veenendaal 6, van Lunteren 6, Dekker 7, Bloodworth 6, van Dongen 6, Spitse 7, van de Donk 7, Groenen 7, van de Sanden 9, Miedema 7, Martens 8. Subs - Roord 6, Beerensteyn 8, Jansen 6.

Canada - Labbe 5, Lawrence 6, Buchanan 7, Zadorsky 6, Chapman 6, Fleming 6, Scott 8, Schmidt 7, Huitema 7, Beckie 7, Sinclair 7. Subs - Leon 6, Riviere 6, Quinn 5

KEY MOMENTS

22' OFFSIDE! Huitema is a yard offside as she nutmegs Sari van Veenendaal and sends the ball into the net. The Dutch keeper will be very relieved. That was not one for the showreel.

33' CLOSE! Tremendous turn in the box by Vivianne Miedema, whose shot is angled to strike the outside of the far post.

35' CLOSE! Van de Sanden sends in another deep cross from the right, and van de Donk flicks in a bicycle kick. Over the bar, but a standing ovation nonetheless.

54' GOAL! Labbe thinks about coming for it, decides not to, and Anouk Dekker turns it in, leaping ahead of Buchanan to get the touch!

60' GOAL! It's number 182 for Christine Sinclair! Lawrence fizzes the ball across the box from the right, and Sinclair is at the back stick to slide that in.

75' GOAL! Netherlands are ahead - Beerensteyn has looked very lively since coming on! She sets this up for herself, playing down the left and in to Miedema, who sends it out to the right for a lovely low ball across the face of goal, which the substitute happily turns in.

KEY STATISTICS