White was on target for the Lionesses with a clinical finish to level up the Women's World Cup semi-final at Groupama Stadium in the 19th minute.

The goal saw her become the first England player to score in five World Cup games on the bounce.

Fans were in awe of White's goalscoring prowess on social media...

The goal also took White's tally to six - level with Gary Lineker in 1986 and Harry Kane last year.