Getty Images
'She turns everything to gold!' - Fans rave about prolific White
Le Buzz
England's Ellen White can do no wrong. Fans were again left raving about the England star after she scored yet again in the Women's World Cup against the USA.
White was on target for the Lionesses with a clinical finish to level up the Women's World Cup semi-final at Groupama Stadium in the 19th minute.
The goal saw her become the first England player to score in five World Cup games on the bounce.
Fans were in awe of White's goalscoring prowess on social media...
The goal also took White's tally to six - level with Gary Lineker in 1986 and Harry Kane last year.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react