Arsenal star Vivianne Miedema hit a brace as the Netherlands beat Cameroon 3-1 to secure their spot in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

Miedema, 22, now has 60 goals in 76 starts for the Dutch forward, and becomes her country's all-time leading scorer.

Backed by up to 13,000 raucous supporters, the Dutch started the game well, but it took until the 41st-minute before they breached a stubborn and robust Cameroon defence when Miedema headed home from a sumptuous Shanice van de Sanden cross.

Genevieve Ngo Mbeleck of Cameroon women, Lieke Martens of Netherlands women during the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019 group E match between The Netherlands and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 15, 2019 in Valenciennes, FranceGetty Images

Defending set-pieces proved Cameroon's undoing in their opening defeat to Canada - and they switched off at the back from a Dutch free-kick when Jackie Groenen was left unmarked and her cross was eventually slotted home by Dominique Bloodworth just three minutes after the break.

Cameroon threw caution to the wind in search of another equaliser but they were caught cold in the 85th-minute when the ruthless Miedema powered in the Dutch's third to wrap up a deserved victory.

TALKING POINT - With the breathtaking Miedema, the Dutch can't go unnoticed

The Netherlands' record-breaker is a genuinely world-class player and she is thriving with the pressure of carrying her country all the way in France. Netting goals 59 and 60, she is now the Dutch's all-time top goalscorer at just the age of 22. Cameroon couldn't cope with her power, movement, trickery and ruthlessness - the statistics tell you few teams can. Having overcome a tricky test in the form of a physical Cameroon team, Sarina Wiegman's side will be confident of dispatching Canada on Thursday to top the group. And who knows, with Miedema firing on all cylinders, maybe they can go all the way.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

The flying forward was virtually a spectator for the majority of the first-half but needed just one chance to give the Netherlands the lead. With Cameroon chasing the game, she came alive with her direct runs and buried the game with a clinical finish, becoming her nation's record goalscorer in the process. At the age of just 22, who knows how many more records she will break by the conclusion of what will have been a glittering career.

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands: Van Veenendaal 6, Van Es 6, Bloodworth 7, Dekker 6, Van Lunteren 6, Spitse 7, Van de Donk 6, Groenen 7, Martens 7, Van de Sanden 7, Miedema 9.. subs: Roord 5, Van Dongen N/A, Beerensteyn 5.

Cameroon: Ndom 6, Meffometou 5, Johnson 5, Manie 5, Leuko 5, Feudjio 6, Onguene 8, Ngo Mbeleck 5, Yango 5, Abam 5, Enganamouit 6.. subs: Meyong 4, Nchout 4, Akaba 4.

KEY MOMENTS

41' - GOAL! Netherlands 1-0 Cameroon: The curse of the commentator strikes again! Miedema scores her 59th international goal in typical style! van de Sanden is the creator, playing a lovely one-two with Spitse before curling a sumptuous cross into the middle and Miedema couldn't miss, heading past a helpless Ndom.

43' - GOAL! Netherlands 1-1 Cameroon: What a response from Cameroon! Onguene, who has been a pain in the Dutch's side, latches onto a ball over the top, beating goalkeeper van Veenendaal to the ball and slots the ball into an empty net. Is she offside? A quick VAR check determines she's not.

48' - GOAL! Netherlands 2-1 Cameroon: Another set-piece proves Cameroon's undoing! Spitser rolls the ball to the unmarked Groenen down the right flank, her cross is deflected off Abam into the path of Bloodworth who knocks the ball into an empty net. Criminal defending.

85' - GOAL! Netherlands 3-1 Cameroon: Miedema wraps the game up with her record-breaking 60th international goal! Defenders back off as she embarks on a run and she punishes them with a powerful finish.

KEY STATS