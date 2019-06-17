Spain had a single goal advantage on goal difference, which they held onto with the points shared to finish as runners-up on four points.

China qualify as one of the best third-placed sides after a match with very few chances on target.

Jennifer Hermoso once again looked the most likely candidate for Spain's goalscorer, but China marked her tightly and crowded her out of the game.

In the group's other game, Germany routed South Africa 4-0 to top Group B with nine points.

Spain and China both qualify for the next round.Getty Images

TALKING POINT

What on earth are the USA going to make of this Spain side? They're afraid to shoot, and no wonder, because their shots are so rarely on target. They are going to need to step up their game. Quickly.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Lucia Garcia (Spain). Difficult to pick a candidate from such a poor game but her effort deserves recognition.

RATINGS

China: Peng 7, Han 6, Wu 6, Lin 6, Liu 6, Han 6, Zhang 6, Wang Shuang 6, Gu 7, Wang Shanshan 6, Li 6. Subs: Yang Li 6, Li Wen 6, Yao 6.

Spain: Panos 6, Corredera 6, Paredes 6, Leon 6, Leila 6, Garcia 7, Patri 6, Virginia 6, Mariona 6, Hermoso 6, Nahikari 6. Subs: Putellas 6, Falcon 7, Jimenez 6.

Spain played out a 0-0 draw with ChinaGetty Images

KEY MOMENTS

8' CHANCE! Thumbs up from Garcia towards Mariona to thank her for an excellent cross into the box. Keeper Peng doesn't claim it and it's very close to opening the scoring.

32' CHANCE! Mariona on a run into the penalty area, swaying round the China defence. Space opens up and she has a shot but it's always skewing wide.

45' CHANCE! Really nicely crafted opportunity from China, coming down the left, but Li can't connect with the header at the far post.

71' SAVE! Free kick, central position, edge of the box, Putellas strikes with curl but so little speed that Peng has plenty of time to move herself and hold it.

83' CHANCE! Patri is the one faced with getting the ball past Peng, who makes another good save.

KEY STATISTICS

China have always made it through to the knock-out stages of a Women's World Cup in every tournament for which they have qualified.