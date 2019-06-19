White struck either side of the interval as the Lionesses, who had already qualified for the last 16, topped the pool with nine points, five ahead of second-placed Japan.

Scotland threw away a two-goal lead in the other group game as they were held 3-3 by Argentina to be knocked out of the tournament.

England coach Phil Neville made eight changes to the team who beat Argentina but it did not cause too much disruption as they dominated a Japan side lacking a cutting edge in attack.

Neville told the BBC: "The objective before the game was to win the game, get the three wins and top the group - we've done that.

"We needed this game I think to have a different test and we got that. Some of our play in the first half was fantastic, but in the second half a few of the players that maybe hadn't played as much got a little bit tired. But it's job done and we're looking forward to the last 16.

"We don't need to do much work [on our sloppy passing] we just need to take care with our simple passes and need to keep it tight. My experienced players Stephanie Houghton, Lucy Bronze and Karen Bardsley did well and Ellen White is banging them in so it's a happy house."