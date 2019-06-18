Marta’s record-breaking penalty ensured Brazil reached the Women’s World Cup knockout stages as already-qualified Italy topped Group C despite the 1-0 defeat.

Australia thrashed Jamaica 4-1 elsewhere in Group C, with Sam Kerr scoring all four to ensure the Wallabies finished second and Brazil third.

In Valenciennes it was all about Marta’s history-making moment in the second half as she scored her 17th goal at a World Cup, making her the all-time leading goalscorer in the men’s or women’s tournament ahead of Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16).

In terms of the knockouts, what we do know is that Australia will face Norway on Saturday, but group winners Italy and third-placed Brazil must wait to discover their last-16 opponents. Italy could face Nigeria or China, while Brazil will be up against Germany or France.

TALKING POINT

The tricky trio - As the only group to feature three of the world’s top 15 sides, this was arguably the group of death heading into the tournament, and now we know Italy, Australia and Brazil have qualified for the knockout stages they become the sides no team will want to face. Norway know they must do just that when taking on Australia, but it will be intriguing to see who Brazil and Italy come up against – it will certainly have an impact in terms of the draw. Make no mistake, Germany and France will not want to take on Brazil.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Debinha (Brazil) – As well as winning what was arguably a dubious penalty for Brazil, Debinha was their main threat against a resolute Italian defence. A Gianfranco Zola-esque flick drew a fantastic save in the first half, and she continued to look lively throughout the tight affair.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - GOOD SAVE! Italy go on the break and it's Bonansea who cuts inside before striking low and forcing a good save from Barbara at her near post.

18’ - WHAT A SAVE! This was almost like Zola's flick from some 15 years ago! Marta's low cross heads for the near post and Debinha flicks it with her back foot and forces a brilliant save from Giuliani.

42’ - SAVE! Almost the breakthrough for Italy but it's Barbara to the rescue for Brazil! She makes a point-blank save to deny Bonansea - perhaps too close to the goalkeeper but Barbara was heading in the other direction. It could easily be 2-2 already, but alas, still 0-0!

52’ - OFF THE BAR! Andressinha gets it up and over the wall but it clips the top of the bar and goes over!

57’ - JUST WIDE! So very close for Brazil, with Kathellen rising highest to meet a deep cross, but her header sails just a whisker wide of the far post.

72' - PENALTY TO BRAZIL! Debinha goes to ground after being barged off the ball by Linari - but it's going to be checked... but eventually it’s given!

74’ - GOAAAAAL! And it's history for Marta! She scores from the spot - sending Giuliani the wrong way - and she is now the outright all-time leading scorer at a World Cup. That's her 17th goal in this tournament, surpassing Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 for men's Germany team.

