A fine strike from Jackie Groenen in extra-time sent the Netherlands through to the World Cup final at the expense of Sweden.

Both teams struggled at times to create chances throughout the game and when they did they found the opposition goalkeeper in their way.

Hedvig Lindahl and in particular Sari van Veenendaal were in inspired form as the game went to extra-time.

Sari Van Weenendaal of the Netherlands makes a save during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, FranceGetty Images

There Groenen found the breakthrough as she took aim from the edge of the area and fired into the bottom corner.

The Dutch will face the US in the final.

TALKING POINT

Can the Netherlands really challenge the USA? This semi-final was a masterclass in cagey, tentative football - the opposite of the previous night's glorious chaos. How will they cope against the USA, their attacking potency from all areas, and their strength in depth? It's difficult to see past the USA retaining their trophy...but another sterling defensive display from the Dutch might spring a shock.

Jackie Groenen - Netherlands vs Sweden FIFA Women's World CupGetty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Sari van Veenendaal (the Netherlands). The keeper made some brilliant saves under pressure.

Sari Van Weenendaal of the Netherlands makes a save during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, FranceGetty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands - van Veenendaal 8, van Lunteren 7, van der Gragt 7, Bloodworth 7, van Dongen 7, Groenen 6, van de Donk 6, Spitse 7, Beerensteyn 6, Martens 7, Miedema 7. Subs - Roord 7, van de Sanden 6.

Sweden - Lindahl 8, Glas 7, Fischer 7, Sembrandt 7, Eriksson 7, Rubensson 7, Asllani 7, Seger 7, Jakobsson 7, Blackstenius 7, Hurtig 7. Subs - Andersson 6, Janogy 6, Zigiotti 6.

KEY MOMENTS

37' GREAT SAVE! van Veenendaal uses her feet brilliantly to save from Rubensson through a forest of legs in the box.

48' GREAT CHALLENGE! It's Bloodworth putting herself on the line once more to stop Blackstenius getting a shot away in the box.

56' CLOSE! The goalkeeper punches it and it falls to Fischer on the edge of the box, who shoots, and van Veenendaal dives to tip the ball on to the post.

64' WHAT A HEADER! Great touch from an unmarked Miedema, and Lindahl palms it on to the crossbar!

Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden makes a save during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between Netherlands and Sweden at Stade de Lyon on July 03, 2019 in Lyon, France.Getty Images

90'+2 SAVE! Once again Lindahl on the stretch with her left hand as van de Sanden whips in a cross from the right!

99' GOAL! And it's Jackie Groenen, soon to be of Manchester United, who rolls her shot along the ground and in to the bottom left corner.

KEY STATISTICS

This was the Netherlands' first ever Women's World Cup semi-final.

Sweden's Hedwig Lindahl has played 19 World Cup matches - a national record.

This was the first Women's World Cup semi-final to go to extra-time.

Jackie Groenen scored her goal with her first shot on target this tournament.