Alexandra Popp scored after 20 minutes, with a close-range header from a corner, before Sara Dabritz slotted home a penalty soon after when Lina Magull was adjudged to have been fouled when Evelyn Nwabuoku caught her when clearing the ball.

The referee controversially awarded the spot-kick after consulting with VAR but the result was put beyond doubt with less than 10 minutes remaining as Lea Schuller made the most of a terrible pass from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Germany will now face Sweden or Canada in the last eight.

More to follow...