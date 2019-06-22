Getty Images

More VAR drama as Germany beat Nigeria to reach last eight
Germany beat Nigeria 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup in a match where VAR featured prominently again.

Alexandra Popp scored after 20 minutes, with a close-range header from a corner, before Sara Dabritz slotted home a penalty soon after when Lina Magull was adjudged to have been fouled when Evelyn Nwabuoku caught her when clearing the ball.

The referee controversially awarded the spot-kick after consulting with VAR but the result was put beyond doubt with less than 10 minutes remaining as Lea Schuller made the most of a terrible pass from Rasheedat Ajibade.

Germany will now face Sweden or Canada in the last eight.

More to follow...

