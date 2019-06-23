Nigeria were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup on Saturday after losing to Germany in the Round of 16 but they were reportedly not paid some of their daily allowance for the tournament.

On top of this they were still owed some money from games from up to three years ago and that situation has culminated in this sit-in.

"They paid us 1 million [naira] and said that is all. We want them to pay the balance," one player told ESPN journalist Colin Udoh.

"Part of that money is from two years ago, the other is from three years ago. And they are also owing us five days' daily allowance here in France.

" "Before the World Cup, we asked them for a meeting so that we could discuss our World Cup bonuses, like they did with the men's team last year. They ignored the letter and nobody said anything about it until now." "

BBC World Football reporter Osasu Obayiuwana later reported that the players had agreed to leave the hotel.

However because of the delay they had missed their trains and flights which led to FIFA stepping in to sort alternative arrangements.

The stand-off was settled with the players being promised by Nigerian Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick that they would receive their bonuses on Monday.

Earlier Pinnick had told ESPN that everything that was owed had been paid except for the tournament bonuses which weren’t due until September.

"We have paid them everything they are being owed,

"The only thing outstanding is the participation fee from FIFA, which is not expected to come until after the tournament. But they insist that they want to get paid, as they have spoken to players from Cameroon and France, who told them they have already been paid."