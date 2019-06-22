Norway defeated Australia 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the last-16 round of the Women's World Cup.

An opening flurry of chances saw both goalkeepers called into action, and Sam Kerr almost put Australia ahead within the opening minute when her low shot fizzed into the side-netting.

However it was Norway who took the lead when Isabell Herlovsen converted an excellent Karina Saevik through-ball midway through the first half.

Isabell Herlovsen of Norway celebrates with teammate Caroline Graham Hansen after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France.Getty Images

Australia looked back in with a chance of qualifying for their fourth consecutive quarter-final when Maria Thorisdottir conceded a penalty for handball, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

In the second half, Kerr thought she had an equaliser after a long passage of Australian possession, but she was ruled offside.

Australia continued to press, looking for an equaliser and Elise Kellond-Knight was the woman to break the resistance when her low corner crept in at the back post.

In the first period of extra time, Australia had Lydia Williams to thank for keeping them in the game as Caroline Graham-Hansen started to pose a greater threat, and then Alanna Kennedy saw red for a professional foul on Lisa-Marie Utland.

Alanna Kennedy (Orlando Pride) of Australia receives a red card during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Norway and Australia at Stade de Nice on June 22, 2019 in Nice, France.Ford Rallye

Extra time produced no goals, moving the game onto a deciding penalty shootout, where Australia missed their first three penalties, allowing a nerveless Ingred Engen to compete a 4-1 penalty shootout win.

Talking Point - Australia were undone by the red card

They were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty, and Norway were fortunate to keep 11 players on the pitch with their increasingly physical approach throughout the game. Australia, however, lost their way when they went down to 10 players, leaving them without focus for the penalty shootout.

Woman of the match - Caroline Graham-Hansen

Graham-Hansen was an injury doubt going into the game, but despite that she was one of the best performers and kept Australia on the back foot throughout extra time. She will almost certainly improve Barcelona when she gets going.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Norway: Hjelmseth 7, Minde 6, Thorisdottir 6, Mjelde 6, Moe Wold 6, Reiten 7, Engen 7, Boe Risa 6, Saevik 6, Herlovsen 7, Graham 8. Subs: Manuum 6, Utland 6, Skinnes-Hansen 6.

Australia: Williams 8, Kellond-Knight 5, Catley 5, Kennedy 5, Carpenter 6, Logarzo 6, Van Egmond 6, Yallop 5, Foord 5, Kerr 6, Raso 6. Subs: Gielnik 7, Polkinghorne 6, Roestbakken N/A, Harrison 6.

KEY MOMENTS

31’ - GOAL! Norway 1-0 Australia. Herlovsen scores - A well worked move from Norway. A through-ball behind the defence from Saevik cuts out the defence, and the striker curls the ball around Williams.

42’ - PENALTY! Thorisdottir tries to cut out a cross from Kerr and it appears to hit Thorisdottir’s arm. It's going to VAR... The decision is rescinded, and the play continues. It's a fair enough decision, as it wasn't really clear on the replays.

59’ - GOAL! NO! Kerr thinks she has put Australia ahead. She darts into a gap behind the defence and slips the ball past Hjelmseth, but the flag is up.

83’ - GOAL! Norway 1-1 Australia. Kellond-Knight scores - A corner comes from the right from Kellond-Knight to the near post and Gielnik swipes a foot at it. She misses - just - and it curls past the 'keeper and in at the near post.

90+3 ‘ - GRAHAM HITS THE POST - Norway almost win it at the death. Graham aims a shot at the top corner, it beats Williams, and strikes the post before bouncing along the goal line and out.

104’ - RED CARD! Utland is beyond the last defender, and is dragged to the ground by Kennedy.

PENALTY 7 - GOAL! Norway 4-1 Australia. NORWAY ARE THROUGH. Engen sweeps her penalty past a rigid Williams. They were by far the most impressive side, and perhap the extra woman on the pitch for some of the match left them with more mental strength at the death.

KEY STAT

This is Norway’s first quarter-final qualification since 2007