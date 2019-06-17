Nigeria went into their final group match against France hoping for just a point, their manager Thomas Dennerby said ahead of the game, and looked like they would achieve this until.

France were largely frustrated by Nigeria who defended exceptionally well and looked dangerous themselves on occasion, with a swift counter-attack.

Towards the middle of the second half, still at 0-0, Nigeria looked as if they were tiring, the counter-attacks now fewer and further between, and any sensible money would have been on France to eventually make the breakthrough they desperately sought.

However, the breakthrough came unexpectedly after a VAR decision against Ngozie Ebere, who was judged to have fouled Viviane Asseyi in the penalty area.

High drama ensued as Ebere was shown her second yellow card of the evening and sent off, reducing Nigeria to 10 players, and with a penalty to face from Wendie Renard.

Renard missed with her first attempt after a heroic save by Chiamaka Nnadozie, but was given a reprieve after VAR judged Nnadozie had strayed off her line.

The win sees France top their group on nine points, while Norway secured second place with a 2-1 win over South Korea. Nigeria will now wait to see if their three points will be enough to see them through on one of four best of third place spots available.

TALKNG POINT - Do France deserve to have topped their group?

The conversaion rate of the French team has been undeniably poor, having managed two narrow victories despite largely dominating in attack, and arguably assissted by generous refereeing decisions in their favour. However, the intervention of VAR means the correct decisions are being arrived even though at times it has felt overly harsh.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Gaetane Thiney

Thiney looked consistently strong in attack for France, and was particularly efficient in delivery of set pieces, though her team struggled to convert these into goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Nigeria: Nnadozie 7, Okeke 7, Ohale 7, Ebi 6, Ebere 6, Ayinde 6, Okobi 6, Chikwelu 6, Ordega 6, Oparanozie 7, Oshoala 7. Subs: Nwabuoku 6, Imo 6, Kanu 6.

France: Bouhaddi 5, Perisset 6, Mbock Bathy 7, Renard 6, Majri 6, Cascarino 7, Henry 7, Asseyi 6, Bilbault 6, Gauvin 7, Thiney 7. Subs: Geyoro 6, Le Sommer 7, Diani 6.

KEY MOMENTS

74’ - VAR - Asseyi goes down again, this time in the penalty area. The referee doesn't think it's a foul, but of course we go through the inevtiable VAR dramz.

75’ - PENALTY! And it's a penalty. France have done well out of these.

75’ - RED CARD! Ebere who has already had a yellow card is given a second and she's off.

77’ - SAVE! Unbelievably bad luck for Renard who caps off her own goal in the last match by missing the penalty.

78’ - YELLOW CARD! The goalie was off her line! Massive drama! The penalty will be retaken!

80’ - GOAL! This time it's in. Top right corner of the net, job done. Hard not to feel terrible for Nigeria.

