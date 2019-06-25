Italy recorded their first-ever World Cup knockout victory with a ruthless display against China to reach the quarter-finals in France.

Valentina Giacinti opened the scoring in the 15th minute as Italy made the most of their fast start, with Aurora Galli going on to double their lead shortly after the break.

China did enjoy the majority of possession in Montpellier, but could only find the target with five of their 18 attempts as they crashed out of the tournament with just one goal to their name in four matches.

Italy, who scored with two of their four shots on target, will face Japan or the Netherlands in the last eight on Friday – those two are in action later on Tuesday.

TALKING POINT

Italy well set for an upset - Italy will be underdogs when they face either Japan or the Netherlands in Saturday’s quarter-final, but their showing on Tuesday proved they are a balanced side more than capable of an upset. When it’s not Giacinti causing problems, it’s Barbara Bonansea, Galli, or Cristiana Girelli, while defensively they have conceded just twice all tournament, with one player in particular standing out…

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Elena Linari (Italy) – An absolute rock in defence for Italy. The Atletico Madrid centre-back blocked, cleared and intercepted ball after ball, keeping China at bay and ensuring her side kept the clean sheet.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Giuliani 7, Guagni 7, Gama 7, Linari 8, Bartoli 7, Bergamaschi 7, Guigliano 6, Cernoia 6, Giacinti 8, Girelli 6, Bonansea 7. Subs: Galli 7, Mauro 6, Rosucci 6

China: Peng 6, Han 6, Wu 6, Lin 6, Liu 5, Wang Sh. Sh. 5, Zhang 6, Wang Yan 6, Gu 5, Wang Sh. 5, Li 5. Subs: Yang 6, Song 6, Yao 6

KEY MOMENTS

11’ - Giacinti has the ball in the net... but will it count?? She's played through on goal and slots it away calmly, but the flag goes up and replays show she is indeed offside, and so it will not stand...

15’ - GOOOALL! GIACINTI GIVES ITALY THE LEAD! And it's no more than she deserves. She pounces on the ball down the right and after picking out Bonansea in the middle, an attempt from Bartoli ricochets into the path of Giacinti once more, who is on hand to tap in the rebound!

29’ - GREAT SAVE! A chance from nothing as Wang Yan's snap-shot from distance almost catches out Giuliani, but the Italian goalkeeper does brilliantly to get back and tip it over before she then claims the corner!

34’ - WHAT A SAVE! A long ball is played over the top for Bergamaschi who is through on goal but an angle - she connects with her attempt brilliantly and draws a quality diving save from Peng who keeps her team within touching distance.

49’ - ANOTHER GOAL FOR ITALY! From nothing, Galli fires in Italy's second! She tries her luck from about 25 yards out, and it curls towards the bottom-left corner, evading the sprawling Peng.

KEY STAT

Italy become the sixth European team to reach the last eight – a record for one continent in the World Cup.