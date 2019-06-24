Stina Blackstenius poked the ball home ten minutes after half-time with the first shot on target in the match. But that was just the beginning.

With just over 20 minutes remaining, Kosovare Asllani was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area after a VAR review.

However, Hedvig Lindahl pulled off a fine save from Janine Beckie’s penalty to keep the Swedes in the lead.

VAR then came to the rescue of Canada when it ruled out a penalty at the other end due to a marginal offside in the build-up.

They could not take advantage though as Sweden clung on to set up a last-eight clash with Germany.

