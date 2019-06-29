Sweden came from behind to stun Germany 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup on Saturday.

Germany looked well in control in the early stages of a spirited first-half under the blazing heat of Valenciennes on Saturday.

Lina Magull, who impressed throughout the first half, took advantage of a well-played ball by Sara Dabritz early on to give Germany the lead.

However, it was not long before Sofia Jakobsson levelled the score in an entertaining and pacey first-half as Sweden played out from behind exploiting a defensive weakness by the German side.

Sofia Jakobsson (Montpellier HSC) of Sweden celebrates after scoring her sides first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 29, 2019 in Rennes, FranceGetty Images

Germany brought on Dzsenifer Marozsan, who broke her toe in their opening match against China, at the start of the second half, hoping she could give them the edge. Though it was not enough to stop another period of pressure by the Swedes resulting in Stina Blackstenius’ second goal of the tournament in the 48th minute.

Germany fell somewhat flat after this as Sweden took control of the game, only reasserting pressure in the final ten minutes of the match.

The German side were perhaps unlucky to miss out on a penalty as the only VAR check of the match found Alexander Popp to be offside ahead of a challenge by Hedvig Lindahl’s over assertive efforts to clear the ball.

They maintained pressure in the final moments with youngster Lena Oberdorf making her presence known against the Swedish side, but it was not enough to equalise, giving a deserving Sweden a 2-1 victory and passage to the semi-finals.

Sweden will play the Netherlands in the semi-final on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s match between England v USA.

TALKING POINT - Are Sweden a one-trick pony?

Sweden were able to capitalise the defensive frailties of the Germany, who failed to adapt to what became a fairly predictable -albeit successful - attack. Netherlands will have a good understanding of the Swedish game and how to defuse their threat from tonight's example.

Football - Women's World Cup - Quarter Final - Germany v Sweden - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - June 29, 2019 Sweden's Stina Blackstenius celebrates scoring their second goal with Sofia Jakobsson and team matesReuters

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Sofia Jacobsson

Blackstenius also a contender for the honour, but it’s Jacobsson who proved an absolutely vital foce in changing the pace of the game at key moments to give her side the attacking edge.

Sofia Jakobsson of Sweden celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park on June 29, 2019 in Rennes, France.Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Germany: Schult 6, Gwinn 7, Hegering 6, Doorsoun 7, Simon 6, Huth 6, Dallman 6, Dabritz 7, Schuller 7, Popp 7, Magull 7. Subs: Maier 6, Oberdorf 7, Marozsan 6.

Sweden: Lindahl 7, Glas 7, Fischer 7, Sembrant 6, Eriksson 6, Rubensson 7, Seger 6, Jakobsson 8, Asllani 6, Rolfo 7, Blackstenius 8. Subs: Hurtig 6, Ilestedt 6, Bjorn 5.

KEY MOMENTS

16’ GOAL! A wonderful shot by Magull from a cross by Dabritz, as she finds herself well placed in front of the goal.

22’ GOAL! Jakobsson receives the ball on the very edge of the final third with plenty of space around her. She takes her shot and finds the net. An avoidable goal as Germany concede their first of the tournament.

48’ GOAL! Blackstenius gives Sweden the lead as she fires in a rebound after the keeper saves Rolfo's header.

KEY STATS

Sweden have not beat Germany in a major tournament since 1995.