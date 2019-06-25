Lieke Martens scored a last-gasp penalty as the Netherlands booked a quarter-final date with Italy with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Saki Kumagai was adjudged to have handled in the box, allowing Martens to step up and score her second from the spot.

The Barcelona star produced a moment of genius to break the deadlock. Darting ahead of her maker to meet a corner at the near post, Martens produces a wonderful back-heel towards goal, which took a nick off Yuika Sugasawa on its way past Ayaka Yamashita.

The goal, however, roused Japan and within seconds they had come inches away from an equaliser as Sugasawa worked herself a yard of space and unleashed a shot which kissed the outside of the post and went wide.

The equaliser eventually came from a less experienced source. Hina Sugita, Sugasawa and Mana Iwabuchi combined to release Yui Hasegawa and the 22-year-old did brilliant one-on-one with Sari van Veenendaal.

Japan missed a volley of chances to win the match, with Sugita striking the bar before Momiki forced a good save from Van Veenendaal.

Just as it looked as though Japan would force the win, disaster struck. Lineth Beerensteyn made a dart into the Japan box and forced the ball to Miedema, whose shot hit Saki Kummagai's arm. The referee pointed to the spot and Martens made no mistake.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Lieke Martens (Netherlands): Many Japanese attacking players, such as Iwabuchi, Sugita and Hasegawa would have been worthy recipients of this title but you cannot look past Lieke Martens, who was an early threat down the left, broke the deadlock with a wonderful moment of innovation and settled the tie with a brilliantly calm pently.

PLAYER RATINGS

Netherlands: Van Veendendaal 7, Van Lunteren 5, Van der Gragt 6, Bloodworth 6, Van Dongen 5, Groenen 5, Van de Donk 7, Spitse 7, Van de Sanden 4, Miedema 6, Martens 8 Subs: Beerensteyn 7, Van Es N/A, Roord N/A

Japan: Yamashita 5, Shimizu 5, Kumagai 5, Ichise 7, Sameshima 6, Nakajima 6, Miura 7, Sugita 7, Hasegawa 8, Sugasawa 6, Iwabuchi 8 Subs: Momiki 6, Takarada N/A

KEY MOMENTS

17' GOAL! Martens has been brilliant so far and she has her reward. The corner comes in from Spitse and she darts ahead of her marker and back-heels it at the near post. It takes a small nick off Sugasawa which wrong-foots Yamashita.

20' Off the post! Almost an instant reply from Japan. Sugasawa and Iwaguchi link up brilliantly and the latter takes an early shot. Van Veenendaal was beaten but it kisses the outside of the box and goes wide.

43' GOAL! And what a goal it is too! Sugita, Sugasawa and Iwabuchi combine brilliantly on the edge of the box.to release Hasegawa, who makes no mistake and puts it int he back of the net brilliantly. We're all square!

79' OFF THE BAR! So close to a winner from Japan as Sugita cuts in on to her left foot and unleashes a powerful shot which had Van Veenendall beaten but it crashes off the woodwork.

90' GOAL! Martens steps up and keeps her cool! Yamashita goes the wrong way and surely the Dutch are in the last eight.

KEY STATS