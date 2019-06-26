England captain Houghton was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge during their 3-0 last-16 win over Cameroon.

And head coach Phil Neville confirmed both Houghton and Bright are “major doubts” but will not rule them out of contention.

"Both are major doubts," said Neville. "Steph because of the tackle, we are hoping she takes part in some training today, that is the key for Steph.

Steph Houghton of England Women waves to the crowd after the International Friendly between England Women and New Zealand Women at Amex Stadium on June 01, 2019 in Brighton, England.Getty Images

"Millie has got a virus that is going a little bit through the camp so she is probably more of a doubt than Steph. We are going to give them right to the last minute to be fit."

But despite potentially losing his first-choice centre-back pairing, Neville backed any replacements should they come into the starting XI.

"You guys (the media) have had an obsession with my rotation for the last 18 months," he said.

"What I would say is that the players we have played, for instance Leah Williamson playing against Japan at SheBelieves, Abbie McManus played in the first two games of SheBelieves.

"Abbie's form over the last 18 months, it is for moments like this that we can just say 'no problem', Steph, Millie, whatever. We just bring two people in who know the system and the style and have utter belief and confidence in each other.

"It is a seamless transition, you plan for these moments. I said six months ago that we don't want to get to the quarter-final of a World Cup and throw a young kid in - so there has been a plan behind it and it has been for moments like this and I am totally relaxed."