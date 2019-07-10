Rapinoe was asked during the Women's World Cup - for which she was the top scorer, best player and eventual champion - whether she was looking forward to being invited to meet the president, to which she replied: "I'm not going to the f***ing White House".

Trump responded in typical fashion, saying that he would be inviting the whole USA team to Washington DC and warning the winger not to "disrespect our country, the White House or our flag".

In an interview with CNN, Rapinoe was asked whether she had a message for Trump.

"Your message is excluding people," she said. "You’re excluding me, you’re excluding people that look like me, you’re excluding people of colour, you’re excluding Americans that maybe support you.

"You’re harking back to an era that was not great for everyone. It might have been great for a few people, and maybe America is great for a few people right now, but it’s not great for enough Americans in this world.

"You have an incredible responsibility as the chief of this country to take care of every single person, and you need to do better for everyone."