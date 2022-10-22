England will face Denmark and China at the 2023 Women's World Cup after the draw was made in Auckland on Saturday morning.

The reigning champions will also be joined in Group D by the Group B play-off winners, one of either Senegal, Haiti, or Chile.

Ad

Sarina Wiegman’s side are set to be based in Australia and will play their group games in Brisbane, Sydney or Adelaide.

Women's World Cup Everything you need to know about the FIFA Women's World Cup draw 10 HOURS AGO

The Lionesses play their first match against Senegal, Haiti, or Chile on July 22 in Brisbane, ahead of an encounter with the Danes on July 28 in Melbourne, before facing China on August 1 in Adelaide.

Republic of Ireland are set to make their first-ever appearance at a Women’s World Cup and have been placed in Group B with co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and Nigeria.

Vera Pauw’s team begin their campaign on July 20 against Australia in Sydney, before taking on Canada in Perth six days later. Their final group stage match seems them take on Nigeria in Brisbane on July 31.

Ireland secured their qualification for next year’s finals with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on October 11.

Reigning champions the USA are in Group E and will face the Netherlands once again after defeating the Dutch in the 2019 final.

Vietnam and the Group A play-off winners, consisting of either Cameroon, Thailand or Portugal will complete the line-up.

The Women’s World Cup will be held across Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

It all gets underway when New Zealand host 1995 champions Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20.

Full 2023 World Cup draw

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Republic of Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Group B play-off winner, Denmark, China

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Group A play-off winner

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Group C play-off winner

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

Transfers Mbappe faces choice between Man City and Liverpool - Paper Round 3 HOURS AGO